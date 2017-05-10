The Latest: Protesters question Trump withholding tax forms
The Latest on North Carolina rallies calling on President Donald Trump to release copies of his income tax returns : Protesters in North Carolina are calling on President Donald Trump to continue a four-decade presidential tradition and release his income tax returns. About 200 people attended a demonstration in a downtown Raleigh plaza between the state history and natural sciences museums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Pittsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr '17
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr '17
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
|Unc joke
|Apr '17
|Yes
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Pittsboro, NC (Jan '12)
|Aug '15
|Moving On
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pittsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC