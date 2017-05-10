New Italian, upscale eateries for Bur...

New Italian, upscale eateries for Burlington

Sunday Apr 23

Michelle's Kitchen & Catering, a carry-out and catering business at 3290 S. Church St. owned by Chef Michelle Morton, is moving into the former Cutlery Steakhouse space at 2461 S. Church St. In turn, chef Darren Atkins plans to open an Italian take-out and catering business in Michelle's Kitchen's current space. ATKINS SPENT YEARS in New York cooking at top-rated restaurants, including Salumeria Rosi.

