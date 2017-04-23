CCCC Foundation Golf Classic coming t...

CCCC Foundation Golf Classic coming to Chatham on May 10

Saturday Apr 22

Pittsboro, NC - Golfers, grab your clubs for a day of fun and fellowship for a good cause as the Central Carolina Community College Foundation hosts its Fourth Annual Chatham County Golf Classic on Wednesday, May 10 , at Chapel Ridge Golf Course.Since 1989, the Foundation has hosted an annual Golf Classic in Lee County, raising funds for ... (more)

