With severe weather gone, cooler temps, drier skies in forecast

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WRAL.com

A band of storms with a history of producing tornadoes in the Midwest raced through North Carolina on Wednesday night. Despite a number of severe thunderstorm warnings in the region, though, there was only one report of damage when a tree fell in Pittsboro.

