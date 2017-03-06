Friends of the Chatham Community Library will hold its annual Spring Book Sale April 6, 7 and 8
Pittsboro, NC - The Friends of the Chatham Community Library will hold its Spring Book Sale on Thursday , Friday and Saturday, April 6 , 7 and 8, at the library on the campus of Central Carolina Community College in Pittsboro, NC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chatham Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb '17
|gantte
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb '17
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|jacobmote
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pittsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC