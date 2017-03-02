Chatham County issues temporary boil ...

Chatham County issues temporary boil water notice for some Northeast areas

Thursday Mar 2

Pittsboro, NC - A water leak caused a drop in water system pressure earlier today, which has led Chatham County Water Utilities to issue a boil water notice for specific areas in northeast Chatham.

Pittsboro, NC

