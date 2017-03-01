Belief briefs: Fish Fry Fridays featured during Lenten season
The first Fish Fry will be hosted by Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2438 S. Alston Ave,. starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The cost is $8 for a plate of fish and a drink.
