Which N.C. towns beat Charlotte to be...

Which N.C. towns beat Charlotte to be on list of nation's romantic restaurants?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WBTV

A survey released this week of the nation's most romantic restaurants didn't include a single site in Charlotte, opting instead to include restaurants in Raleigh and even Pittsboro. Yeah, that's right: Pittsboro's Ferrington House Restaurant made the list, with its "antiques, luxurious fabrics, original artwork and fresh flowers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kathy curtin 4 hr JOSEPH CLEARY 1
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan 31 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
Can't find you (Aug '14) Jan 23 YourJason 4
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Jan 18 Madoff zionism 19
Coach Jan '17 Deputy 3
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Pittsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsboro Forum Now

Pittsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC