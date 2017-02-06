Which N.C. towns beat Charlotte to be on list of nation's romantic restaurants?
A survey released this week of the nation's most romantic restaurants didn't include a single site in Charlotte, opting instead to include restaurants in Raleigh and even Pittsboro. Yeah, that's right: Pittsboro's Ferrington House Restaurant made the list, with its "antiques, luxurious fabrics, original artwork and fresh flowers."
