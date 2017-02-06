UNC wrestling falls to Virginia, 22-15
Pittsboro, NC - North Carolina and Virginia split 10 wrestling matches but the visiting Cavaliers got seven bonus points in the span of three bouts to surge to a 22-15 win Saturday night at Northwood High School.
