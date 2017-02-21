Police beat, Feb. 21

Chatham County Sheriff deputies seized two rifles, 1050 rounds of ammunition, 22.5 grams of marijuana and assortment of stolen goods from a residence at 141 Clarence Brooks Road in Pittsboro. Chatham County Sheriff deputies seized two rifles, 1050 rounds of ammunition, 22.5 grams of marijuana and assortment of stolen goods from a residence at 141 Clarence Brooks Road in Pittsboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.