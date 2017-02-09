Northwood hosts UNC vs UVA dual wrestling meet
The crowd consisted of family and fans of UNC wrestling, along with Northwood students and local Chatham county residents.Carolina honored four of their seniors prior to the dual - " Joey Ward, Joey Moon, Cody Karns and Michael Silk.North Carolina and Virginia split 10 wrestling matches but the visiting Cavaliers got seven bonus points in the span ... (more)
