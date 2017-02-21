Hillsborough men charged in Chatham indecent liberties cases

In May 2016, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office received a report of a statutory rape and indecent liberties with a minor under the age of 15. The investigation led deputies to obtain warrants for the arrest of Kenneth Whitlow Rothrock, 24, of 120 Lake Orange Road, Hillsborough, and Brendan Edward Way, 21, of 3401 Old NC HWY 86, Hillsborough. Rothrock is charged with one count each of felony attempted statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and misdemeanor sexual battery.

