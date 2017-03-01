Books Roundup: Natalie Goldberg's life in writing
Natalie Goldberg divides her new book of essays, titled "The Great Spring: Writing, Zen and This Zigzag Life" into five sections: "Searching," "Wandering," "Zigzagging," "Losing" and "Leaping." Goldberg, author of "Writing Down the Bones" among other titles, offers meditations on her life as a writer, and the practice of seeing and hearing.
