Black presents musical history show U...

Black presents musical history show Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Marc Black, recent inductee into the N.Y. Chapter of the Blues Hall of Fame and former Folk Artist of the Year on ABC Radio, will perform songs from the 1950s and '60s during a show in Pittsboro. The show will take place on Thursday, March 2, from 7-8 p.m. at Chatham Community Library, 197 N.C. 87 N., Pittsboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... 19 hr Solarman 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
kathy curtin Feb 6 JOSEPH CLEARY 1
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan 31 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
Can't find you (Aug '14) Jan '17 YourJason 4
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Jan '17 Madoff zionism 19
See all Pittsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsboro Forum Now

Pittsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Pittsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC