Black presents musical history show Updated at

Marc Black, recent inductee into the N.Y. Chapter of the Blues Hall of Fame and former Folk Artist of the Year on ABC Radio, will perform songs from the 1950s and '60s during a show in Pittsboro. The show will take place on Thursday, March 2, from 7-8 p.m. at Chatham Community Library, 197 N.C. 87 N., Pittsboro.
