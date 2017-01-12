Walker to honor Burlington veteran
Moran served in the 87th Division, under the command of Gen. George S. Patton, during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jan 11
|neuer treason
|18
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec '16
|BarbaraH
|1
|Review: Brick City Primary Care (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|ecoomer
|14
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Pittsboro, NC (Jan '12)
|Aug '15
|Moving On
|5
|Animal Hoarding (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Oh Vey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC