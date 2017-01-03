Several Chatham offices & agencies closed January 3-4 due to move
Pittsboro, NC - Several Chatham County and related state offices based in the county will be closed to the public on January 3-4, 2017 when they will be moving into the new Agriculture & Conference Center off of US 64 west of Pittsboro.
