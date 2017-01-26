Register now for Chatham County Extension's tax workshops for farmers in February
By *protected email* Pittsboro, NC - The Chatham County Center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension will offer two workshops on Tax Issues for Farmers & Other Agricultural Producers on February 2 and February 16 .
