Joe Wagner VFW Post 7313 in Pittsboro...

Joe Wagner VFW Post 7313 in Pittsboro participating in Teacher of the Year Program

Tuesday Jan 17

This year Joe Wagner VFW Post 7313 in Pittsboro is participating in the Teacher of the Year Program.Teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism are prime candidates for this award.

Pittsboro, NC

