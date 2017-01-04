Deadline to pay your 2016 Chatham Cou...

Deadline to pay your 2016 Chatham County property taxes is January 5

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Chatham Journal

Pittsboro, NC - " Chatham County Tax Administrator Kep Kepley reminds Chatham residents that payment of 2016 property taxes is due by January 5, 2017 or interest will start to accrue.

Read more at Chatham Journal.

Pittsboro, NC

