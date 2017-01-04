Chatham wins major grant to complete work on the Haw River Trail
Pittsboro, NC- Chatham County Parks & Recreation has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the NC Recreational Trail Program to complete work on the Haw River Trail that runs from Guilford County to Jordan Lake.
