Chatham County Schools adds Nationall...

Chatham County Schools adds Nationally Board Certified teachers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Chatham Journal

Pittsboro, NC - Candace Bailey, a teacher at Jordan-Matthews High School, became the 86th Nationally Board Certified Teacher currently in Chatham County Schools on November 5, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chatham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Jan 11 neuer treason 18
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec '16 BarbaraH 1
Review: Brick City Primary Care (Dec '09) Nov '16 ecoomer 14
Debate: Gay Marriage - Pittsboro, NC (Jan '12) Aug '15 Moving On 5
Animal Hoarding (Aug '15) Aug '15 Oh Vey 1
See all Pittsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsboro Forum Now

Pittsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Pittsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,230 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC