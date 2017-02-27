Chatham community Library offering Microsoft Word Basics - Part 2 workshop on January 27
Pittsboro, NC - The Chatham Community Library is offering a workshop on Microsoft Word Basics, Part 2 on January 27. Date: 02/27/2017 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Location: Chatham Community Library 197 NC Hwy 87 NPittsboro, North Carolina 27312 In this workshop, we'll build on the concepts we learned in the Microsoft Word Basics class.
