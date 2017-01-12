After ramming police vehicle, men arr...

After ramming police vehicle, men arrested on charges in three counties

Friday Jan 6

Johnathan Darrell Burton, 25, of 344 South Small Street in Pittsboro, and Tyree Edward Mills, 27, of 324 Woodcrest Street in Durham, were arrested by police Thursday. Burton and Mills were apprehended after beginning a vehicle chase with Durham police officers.

