Police reports: Variety of charges filed in Pittsboro
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has charged William Carl McIntosh, 48, of 1225 April Loop, Siler City, with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, financial card theft, two counts of false representation as a cardholder, two counts of identity theft and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. The Sheriff's Office received a report on Nov. 27 about a stolen vehicle and a financial card stolen from "an address in Bear Creek," sheriff spokeswoman Sara Pack said.
