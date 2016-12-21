Shopping small in Carrboro

Shopping small in Carrboro

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Nov 26 Read more: HeraldSun.com

Kaitlin McKeown From left, Avery Wagner, Gabriella Palange and Polly Wagner look at jewelry during the Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Market at Perch Studios on Saturday in Carrboro. Kaitlin McKeown Kristin Austin of Bird & Beau completes a transaction during the Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Market at Perch Studios on Saturday in Carrboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Dec 10 KARMA GOT RAPHAN 17
Review: Brick City Primary Care (Dec '09) Nov '16 ecoomer 14
vote trump Nov '16 tripling 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Pittsboro, NC (Jan '12) Aug '15 Moving On 5
Animal Hoarding (Aug '15) Aug '15 Oh Vey 1
See all Pittsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsboro Forum Now

Pittsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC