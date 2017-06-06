Piqua gets $200,000 grant to remediat...

Piqua gets $200,000 grant to remediate riverfront building

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The city of Piqua received a federal grant to remediate a building along the riverfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piqua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) May 30 ghost 27
Heather drives a white jeep May 27 Jack Spunt 2
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) May 24 xoxoxo 5
johnna cotterman May 8 concerned 1
Troy Country Club Apr '17 Golfer 1
thomas clark (Mar '12) Apr '17 BlackWidow86 6
hott black women (Sep '13) Apr '17 aynon 2
See all Piqua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piqua Forum Now

Piqua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piqua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Piqua, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC