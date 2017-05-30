Overdoses, narcan and deaths

Overdoses, narcan and deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

I read two print newspapers each day in addition to reading online news and watching television news. The information about arrests and deaths from drug overdoses - prescription and street drugs - comes especially close to home as I recently read about drivers on Ohio highways who have overdosed and a pilot who died from a drug overdose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piqua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) May 30 ghost 27
Heather drives a white jeep May 27 Jack Spunt 2
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) May 24 xoxoxo 5
johnna cotterman May 8 concerned 1
Troy Country Club Apr '17 Golfer 1
thomas clark (Mar '12) Apr '17 BlackWidow86 6
hott black women (Sep '13) Apr '17 aynon 2
See all Piqua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piqua Forum Now

Piqua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piqua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Piqua, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC