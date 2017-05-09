New $1.1M retail building planned for...

New $1.1M retail building planned for Piqua

A retail building with room for four businesses is under construction in Piqua. Miami County building permits have the Ash Street project listed as a $1.1 million construction project, which just broke ground.

