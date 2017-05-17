Medical marijuana facilities banned in Piqua
The Piqua City Commission unanimously approved a zoning ordinance prohibiting medical marijuana cultivation, processing, and/or dispensing within city limits Tuesday night. During the commission meeting, some Residents expressed concerns about the lack of jobs in the area.
