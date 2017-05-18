Image Conscious

May 18, 2017 Read more: CSP

Certified Oil has begun the process of converting about 40 outlets to a new design scheme by the end of 2009. An old brand has a new look in time for its 70th birthday, Columbus, Ohio-based Certified Oil, with 86 convenience stores and about 600 workers, is redesigning its outlets to put a greater emphasis on food sales, as previously reported in CSP Daily News.

