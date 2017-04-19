Photos: Here's the most expensive hou...

Photos: Here's the most expensive house for sale in Miami County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The most expensive home listed for sale in Miami County is a Piqua property approaching the $1 million mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piqua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) Sun OnePharts 19
thomas clark (Mar '12) Apr 7 BlackWidow86 6
hott black women (Sep '13) Apr 3 aynon 2
News Piquad jailed in stabbing incidents (May '11) Apr 3 till da world blow 9
Piqua City Ordinances and Laws. (May '12) Apr 3 P ave 7
Trying to locate a family member of Missing Nik... (Dec '14) Mar 23 kcjxjxududdf 4
skip murray-slumlord (Jan '13) Mar 21 Yesindeed 5
See all Piqua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piqua Forum Now

Piqua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piqua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Piqua, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC