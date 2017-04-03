Dayton-area community weighs solar pr...

Dayton-area community weighs solar project

The city of Piqua is in the early stages of considering a solar field project. City documents show the Miami County municipality, which owns its own utility, is weighing developing a solar field in a vacant lot along Staunton Street.

