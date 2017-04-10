Another Korean War?
From 1950 to 1953, they were shipped to a part of the world where most had never been. And they were expected to engage North Koreans in combat, send them back over the 38th Parallel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Piqua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|ghost
|18
|thomas clark (Mar '12)
|Apr 7
|BlackWidow86
|6
|hott black women (Sep '13)
|Apr 3
|aynon
|2
|Piquad jailed in stabbing incidents (May '11)
|Apr 3
|till da world blow
|9
|Piqua City Ordinances and Laws. (May '12)
|Apr 3
|P ave
|7
|Trying to locate a family member of Missing Nik... (Dec '14)
|Mar 23
|kcjxjxududdf
|4
|skip murray-slumlord (Jan '13)
|Mar 21
|Yesindeed
|5
Find what you want!
Search Piqua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC