New senior housing project planned in...

New senior housing project planned in Piqua

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Local developers are planning a new senior housing project in downtown Piqua, which is part of a $40 million to $50 million campus proposed along the city's riverfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piqua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
leo studebaker Dec '16 barbara 4
Beaver Creek Ohio Dec '16 Looking 1
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) Nov '16 SLR 14
Dan Williams Nov '16 Misty Blue 1
Robert B Gilmore (Apr '15) Nov '16 Just a girl 8
Danny wale Nov '16 Steve is an A hole 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Piqua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piqua Forum Now

Piqua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piqua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Piqua, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC