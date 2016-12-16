Premier plans new Piqua medical practice

Premier plans new Piqua medical practice

Premier Health plans to open a new medical practice in Piqua. The hospital group says it is expanding medical services in Miami County with a new practice, Upper Valley Family Medicine, which will be a primary care practice that serves northern areas of the Miami Valley.

