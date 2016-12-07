Piqua man charged with rape of a child
A Piqua man is being held in the Miami County Jail after being accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 10. Robert T. Daniels, Jr., 32, of Piqua, was charged and arraigned on one count of first-degree felony rape Wednesday morning. The investigation began after Piqua Central Intermediate School contacted the Piqua Police Department Tuesday, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.
