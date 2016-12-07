Piqua man charged with rape of a child

A Piqua man is being held in the Miami County Jail after being accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 10. Robert T. Daniels, Jr., 32, of Piqua, was charged and arraigned on one count of first-degree felony rape Wednesday morning. The investigation began after Piqua Central Intermediate School contacted the Piqua Police Department Tuesday, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.