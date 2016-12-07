Ontario investor buys Piqua property ...

Ontario investor buys Piqua property for $2.6M

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Business Journal

A Canadian investor bought a Piqua CVS property for $2.55 million. The pharmacy at 637 W. Water St. sold to SS Realty LP in Toronto, Ontario.

