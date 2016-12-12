Community grieving after Vandalia-But...

Community grieving after Vandalia-Butler student & grandmother killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The Vandalia-Butler community is grieving after a 12-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. "This is a very difficult time for the entire Vandalia-Butler community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piqua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
leo studebaker Dec 27 barbara 4
Beaver Creek Ohio Dec 22 Looking 1
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) Nov '16 SLR 14
Dan Williams Nov '16 Misty Blue 1
Robert B Gilmore (Apr '15) Nov '16 Just a girl 8
Danny wale Nov '16 Steve is an A hole 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Piqua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piqua Forum Now

Piqua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piqua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Piqua, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,640

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC