Memories of the Korean War: Bittersweet
In response to my comment of "Bittersweet," Fred Shively, Korean War combat veteran of Piqua, Ohio, responded, "Yes, Vivian, it was." It was Nov. 10, the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and the day on which at Edison State Community College 37 Korean War Era veterans and some wives and widows were honored by 300 plus community members, including students from the Upper Valley Career Center and the college.
