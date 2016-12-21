Memories of the Korean War: Bittersweet

Memories of the Korean War: Bittersweet

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Nov 26 Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

In response to my comment of "Bittersweet," Fred Shively, Korean War combat veteran of Piqua, Ohio, responded, "Yes, Vivian, it was." It was Nov. 10, the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and the day on which at Edison State Community College 37 Korean War Era veterans and some wives and widows were honored by 300 plus community members, including students from the Upper Valley Career Center and the college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piqua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beaver Creek Ohio Thu Looking 1
leo studebaker Dec 4 Betty 3
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) Nov '16 SLR 14
Dan Williams Nov '16 Misty Blue 1
Robert B Gilmore (Apr '15) Nov '16 Just a girl 8
Danny wale Nov '16 Steve is an A hole 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Piqua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piqua Forum Now

Piqua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piqua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Piqua, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,895

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC