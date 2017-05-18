Man charged with killing UTA worker a...

Man charged with killing UTA worker appears in Wyoming court

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Deseret News

Dereck James "DJ" Harrison, 23, of Bountiful, is bound over to Lincoln County District Court during a brief hearing at the Circuit Court of the 3rd Judicial District in Kemmerer, Wyoming, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Harrison is charged with murder in the first-degree, a charge that carries a potential death sentence in Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pinedale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cora Music Thread Apr 24 Musikologist 1
Pinedale Music Forum (Dec '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 11
News Judge who said she wouldn't marry gays fights b... (Aug '16) Aug '16 okimar 19
News Wyoming Celebrates Tourism Week (May '13) May '16 Y Yeshet Gobena 3
The Place Restaurant (Sep '15) Sep '15 Passing Through 1
From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15) Jan '15 Arlene Zaratan 1
dad (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mattlauger 2
See all Pinedale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pinedale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sublette County was issued at May 19 at 10:48AM MDT

Pinedale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pinedale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Pinedale, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC