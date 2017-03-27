Judge must marry all couples a " even same-sex ones a " or none at all, court rules
Ruth Neely, a judge in a small town in Wyoming, told her local newspaper she wouldn't perform same-sex marriages, citing her religious beliefs. "When law and religion conflict, choices have to be made," she told the Sublette Examiner in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pinedale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinedale Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Judge who said she wouldn't marry gays fights b... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|okimar
|19
|Wyoming Celebrates Tourism Week (May '13)
|May '16
|Y Yeshet Gobena
|3
|The Place Restaurant (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Passing Through
|1
|From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Arlene Zaratan
|1
|dad (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mattlauger
|2
|Work (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mattlauger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pinedale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC