Judge must marry all couples a " even...

Judge must marry all couples a " even same-sex ones a " or none at all, court rules

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Miami Herald

Ruth Neely, a judge in a small town in Wyoming, told her local newspaper she wouldn't perform same-sex marriages, citing her religious beliefs. "When law and religion conflict, choices have to be made," she told the Sublette Examiner in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pinedale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pinedale Music Forum (Dec '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 11
News Judge who said she wouldn't marry gays fights b... (Aug '16) Aug '16 okimar 19
News Wyoming Celebrates Tourism Week (May '13) May '16 Y Yeshet Gobena 3
The Place Restaurant (Sep '15) Sep '15 Passing Through 1
From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15) Jan '15 Arlene Zaratan 1
dad (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mattlauger 2
Work (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mattlauger 1
See all Pinedale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pinedale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Sublette County was issued at March 30 at 12:38PM MDT

Pinedale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pinedale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Pinedale, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC