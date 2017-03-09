Franklin Graham: Fight 'Religious Cleansing' of Public Officials
Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, says Americans must fight efforts to force public officials to bend their religious beliefs. On his Facebook page , Graham cites the case of Judge Ruth Neely, who he says "faithfully served her community in Pinedale, Wyoming for 21 years" with an unblemished record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Pinedale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinedale Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Judge who said she wouldn't marry gays fights b... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|okimar
|19
|Wyoming Celebrates Tourism Week (May '13)
|May '16
|Y Yeshet Gobena
|3
|The Place Restaurant (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Passing Through
|1
|From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Arlene Zaratan
|1
|dad (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mattlauger
|2
|Work (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mattlauger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pinedale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC