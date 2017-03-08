Congress should make oil and gas companies pay for wasted resources
In his inaugural speech, President Trump vowed to pry the nation's wealth and power away from Washington politicians and restore them to the American people. But this week the Senate is poised to vote on a bill - quietly passed by the House on Feb. 3 - to rob those same taxpayers of hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties owed by energy companies drilling for oil and gas on land that belongs to the public.
