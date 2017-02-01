Wyoming House passes cigarette tax; (Audio) Feb. 1 Legislative update
A tax of 90 cents per pack has passed the Wyoming House and will now travel over to the Senate. With all manner of discussions taking place in Cheyenne about finding cost-cutting measures and looking for ways to generate revenue in the face of huge shortfalls, smokers may find themselves paying more to light up.
