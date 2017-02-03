Rare phenomenon lights up Wyoming sky

Rare phenomenon lights up Wyoming sky

David Bell was watching the snow fall from his window on a crisp, 4-degree winter night when he spotted rainbow-colored lights peeking out of the fog. The photographer, who lives in the small town of Pinedale, Wyoming, which has about a 7,200-foot elevation, knew he was witnessing something special.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Sublette County was issued at February 05 at 2:08PM MST

