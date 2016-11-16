Intolerance of judge's religious belief puts her career in danger
Probably thanks to both increased attention and heightened conflict, every few weeks or so, we see a new story featuring a conflict over religious belief and a new intolerance of those beliefs when they are contrary to current philosophies of family and sexuality. The most recent example is the criticism of hosts of a television show who attended a church considered insufficiently supportive of same-sex marriage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutherland Institute.
Add your comments below
Pinedale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge who said she wouldn't marry gays fights b...
|Aug '16
|okimar
|19
|Wyoming Celebrates Tourism Week (May '13)
|May '16
|Y Yeshet Gobena
|3
|Pinedale Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Sep '15
|Musikologist
|10
|The Place Restaurant (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Passing Through
|1
|From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Arlene Zaratan
|1
|dad (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mattlauger
|2
|Work (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mattlauger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pinedale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC