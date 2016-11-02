161102coverfeat-voterconundrum
Every year around this time a rising complaint mounts among voters. It is a beef that comes from county residents who feel frustrated they are not allowed to vote on town matters, like candidates for mayor and town council, or other issues pertaining to town stuff that may have direct or indirect bearing on them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.
Add your comments below
Pinedale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge who said she wouldn't marry gays fights b...
|Aug '16
|okimar
|19
|Wyoming Celebrates Tourism Week (May '13)
|May '16
|Y Yeshet Gobena
|3
|Pinedale Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Sep '15
|Musikologist
|10
|The Place Restaurant (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Passing Through
|1
|From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Arlene Zaratan
|1
|dad (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mattlauger
|2
|Work (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mattlauger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pinedale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC