Wyoming man acknowledges killing form...

Wyoming man acknowledges killing former roommate with hammer

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: KSL-TV

The Riverton Ranger reports https://goo.gl/g55yso 27-year-old Florin Brandon Wyatt pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the March 3 death of 56-year-old Keith Stephenson. Wyatt said in court he became angry because Stephenson, who he described as a good friend, tried to kick him out of the house Stephenson owned in Riverton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pine Bluffs Music Forum (Nov '12) May '17 Musikologist 14
Local Politics Do you approve of John Eklund as State Represen... (May '14) May '14 Gaylan D Wright Sr 1
News Christina Beth Stahla Vrtatko (Sep '11) Sep '11 naked guy 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Pine Bluffs, WY (Aug '11) Aug '11 Jon Daniels 3
urgent help (Apr '09) Apr '09 jill 2
drinking & driving (Aug '07) Aug '07 JEAN EGGLI 1
Anderson Brothers coming back to Cheyenne July... (Jun '07) Jun '07 Marylou 2
See all Pine Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluffs Forum Now

Pine Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Pine Bluffs, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,566 • Total comments across all topics: 282,014,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC