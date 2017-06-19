Wyoming man acknowledges killing former roommate with hammer

The Riverton Ranger reports https://goo.gl/g55yso 27-year-old Florin Brandon Wyatt pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the March 3 death of 56-year-old Keith Stephenson. Wyatt said in court he became angry because Stephenson, who he described as a good friend, tried to kick him out of the house Stephenson owned in Riverton.

