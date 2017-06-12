Siren protocol during storms

Siren protocol during storms

Many people have reached out asking why the tornado sirens in the city did not go off during Monday's severe weather. Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency Director Rob Cleveland says the alarms sound during warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

