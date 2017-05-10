Voting Day: Discussing the 6th Penny ...

Voting Day: Discussing the 6th Penny Ballot

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: KGWN

The ballot has nine propositions, 44 projects- all totaling more than $118 million. If residents have not already cast their early or absentee vote, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners says voters should get out this Tuesday and cast their vote in the Laramie County Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pine Bluffs Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 14
Local Politics Do you approve of John Eklund as State Represen... (May '14) May '14 Gaylan D Wright Sr 1
News Christina Beth Stahla Vrtatko (Sep '11) Sep '11 naked guy 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Pine Bluffs, WY (Aug '11) Aug '11 Jon Daniels 3
urgent help (Apr '09) Apr '09 jill 2
drinking & driving (Aug '07) Aug '07 JEAN EGGLI 1
Anderson Brothers coming back to Cheyenne July... (Jun '07) Jun '07 Marylou 2
See all Pine Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluffs Forum Now

Pine Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Pine Bluffs, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC